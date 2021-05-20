Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says masks & COVID-19 vaccine should not be required for children

"I would not advocate for it and don't expect that we'll have vaccine requirements for children," said Lee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says masks and COVID-19 vaccines shouldn't be required for school children.

In Tennessee, school districts make individual decisions about policies for their students. But as face covering guidance continues to be eased by federal officials, more schools are debating mask mandates.

Governor Lee said this week that science shows kids are at low risk of contracting COVID-19, and he's hopeful schools will not require masks.

That statement drew criticism from medical professionals who said masks protect all children, especially those who are more vulnerable.

Right now, Tennessee children are required to get some vaccines to return to school.

But when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Lee said he doesn't see that becoming a requirement. He said, in part, "it's been authorized only under emergency use, so I would not advocate for it and don't expect that we'll have vaccine requirements for children."