New ad campaign to promote masks from the State of Tennessee

Governor Lee says the state of Tennessee will release a public service announcement to encourage citizens to wear masks.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced today the State will launch a public service announcement campaign that urges all Tennesseans to fight against the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask. 

The ad campaign, titled “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19”, will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print, and billboards statewide.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87 year old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.” 

The campaign will officially launch Friday, July 24. For those wishing to share the message further, a public tool kit is available here

