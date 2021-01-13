University of Tennessee Medical Center launches COVID-19 vaccine myth debunking series

Officials said that the social media series is an effort to answer uncertainties about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed across Tennessee, but a lot of misinformation is still being posted online about them.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center wanted to answer uncertainties about those vaccines. So they launched a Myth or Fact series. They said that they will continue to share information from the Centers for Disease Control to debunk common myths about the vaccine.

In the first post of the social media series, UT experts debunked the myth that the COVID-19 vaccine includes the live virus and would cause people to contract the coronavirus.

They specified the vaccines do not contain the coronavirus and it is not possible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The mRNA vaccine causes cells to produce the proteins that signify the presence of the coronavirus with a "messenger RNA" code, without the virus ever actually being present.

Once the immune system responds to these proteins, it will learn how to detect them and protect the body in the future, without the consequences of contracting COVID-19.

Officials also directed people to a FAQ list on the UT Medical Center's website, where people can find answers from experts for many common questions.