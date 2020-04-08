Urgent need for dog food at Memphis Animal Services

Donations of pet food helps keep pets with Shelby County pet parents who've lost income due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has an urgent need for dry dog food and puppy food for the COVID-19 Pet Food Relief Project.

This pet food pantry, which the Shelby County Animal Welfare Coalition launched in April, has given out over 26,000 lbs of pet food, helping more than 500 Shelby County families keep the pets they love instead of having to surrender them.

But now MAS's supply of dog and puppy food has run dry, and they need the community’s help to ensure that COVID-19 income loss doesn’t lead to pets losing their families.

There are several ways you can donate (unopened) pet food:

Donate via Amazon wish list

Contactless dropoff at MAS under the blue intake awning at 2350 Appling City Cove

Order through Hollywood Feed and they’ll deliver to MAS

Order anywhere pet food is sold and ship to Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN 38133

Dog & puppy food needed for COVID-19 Pet Food Pantry! So far we've given out over 26,000 lbs of food to help pets stay with their families! If you can donate, you can use our Amazon wish list https://t.co/xltAPcbcT5 or buy locally through @HWFeed and they'll deliver to us. pic.twitter.com/jybGkC9hhn — AdoptMAS (@AdoptMas) July 30, 2020