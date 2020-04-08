Urgent need for dog food at Memphis Animal Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has an urgent need for dry dog food and puppy food for the COVID-19 Pet Food Relief Project.
This pet food pantry, which the Shelby County Animal Welfare Coalition launched in April, has given out over 26,000 lbs of pet food, helping more than 500 Shelby County families keep the pets they love instead of having to surrender them.
But now MAS's supply of dog and puppy food has run dry, and they need the community’s help to ensure that COVID-19 income loss doesn’t lead to pets losing their families.
There are several ways you can donate (unopened) pet food:
- Donate via Amazon wish list
- Contactless dropoff at MAS under the blue intake awning at 2350 Appling City Cove
- Order through Hollywood Feed and they’ll deliver to MAS
- Order anywhere pet food is sold and ship to Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cove, Memphis, TN 38133
Shelby County residents whose income has been affected by COVID-19 and need pet food in order to keep their pets can leave a voicemail at 901-636-1418. An MAS staff member will return your call to make an appointment. Pet parents should include their name; phone number; number of pets; and species, approximate weight, and age of each pet.