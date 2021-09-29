Who should get the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Tennessee?

Leaders with the Tennessee Department of Health broke down the criteria Wednesday for those who should get the booster shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee health leaders said Wednesday COVID-19 numbers are going down across the Volunteer State.

And if you are looking to get a booster shot, you can only get one if you have received the Pfizer shot. It is the only vaccine right now that has been approved for booster shots.

In order to get it, your doses must have been six months ago. Then you move into the 'should and may' category for getting the shot.



“So the ‘should’ are people who probably need the booster shot. You should do this if you fall into these categories. That is every person 65 plus. We know that older people are at severe risk of outcomes, and so everyone that meets those initial criteria about Pfizer and 6 months, and everyone 65 plus, should have a booster,” said Dr. Lisa M. Piercey, MD, Tennessee Department Of Health Commissioner.

Dr. Piercey also said anyone in a longer-term care facility should also have a booster shot.

If you are 55 to 64 with a medical condition, you should also consider getting the booster. Those conditions include, but are not limited to: diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and COPD.

If you feel you are at risk, people who are 18 to 49 with those conditions can get the shot.

Also anyone that is 18 years and older that is at occupational risk can get the booster. That includes health care workers.