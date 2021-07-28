Tennessee Senate GOP leaders urge public to get COVID-19 vaccine

The move comes as case numbers are beginning to once again climb throughout the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Tennessee Senate Republicans are urging the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a move that comes as case numbers are beginning to once again climb throughout the state.

Seventeen lawmakers signed off on the letter addressed to Tennessee residents on Tuesday.

Tennessee has faced increased national scrutiny over its low COVID-19 vaccination rates after the Department of Health fired its top vaccination chief and briefly halted outreach for childhood vaccines.

Some GOP leaders have since gone on the defensive, with Gov. Bill Lee urging Tennesseans to get a COVID-19 shot after remaining mum on the subject for several weeks.