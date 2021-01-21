How to make an appointment through Tennessee's online COVID-19 vaccine portal

We know there are a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Tennessee. We're here to walk you through how to make an online appointment.

TENNESSEE, USA — For many, making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment has been a challenge.

We're here to walk you through it.

First, you can sign up on your laptop or smartphone and go to Tennessee's online COVID-19 vaccine portal.

Then, click on "Vaccine Eligibility." You'll see a map of Tennessee and click on your county.

Then, you'll see a page with a series of questions including where you work, how old you are and your current health conditions.

At the end of the survey, you'll get your results to see what phase you're in.

Then, you can leave your phone number and an email address to be contacted.

Shelby County is a little different since the county health department is overseeing vaccinations. So the site will take you to the Shelby County site to make an appointment.