Donors desperately needed for blood drive at Oak Court Mall May 22, May 23, and May 29

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
As a nationwide blood shortage has reached critical levels, donors are desperately needed. That’s why Oak Court Mall is hosting Vitalant for a blood drive. You can go to the mall in east Memphis, 4465 Poplar Avenue, near the food court entrance, to give blood on during the following times:
- Friday, May 22, 11am-3pm
- Saturday, May 23, 10am-2pm
- Friday, May 29, 11am-3pm
One blood donation can save up to three lives.
Vitalant provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states.