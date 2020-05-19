x
Donors desperately needed for blood drive at Oak Court Mall May 22, May 23, and May 29

One blood donation can save up to three lives.
MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

As a nationwide blood shortage has reached critical levels, donors are desperately needed. That’s why Oak Court Mall is hosting Vitalant for a blood drive. You can go to the mall in east Memphis, 4465 Poplar Avenue, near the food court entrance, to give blood on during the following times:

  • Friday, May 22, 11am-3pm
  • Saturday, May 23, 10am-2pm
  • Friday, May 29, 11am-3pm

Vitalant provides blood and special services to patients in more than 1,000 hospitals across 40 states.

