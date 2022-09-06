Do you know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hot weather is just around the corner, and it may be tempting to head outside to soak up the sun. Before you do, there are some important safety tips to remember.
Two of the biggest concerns in the summer months are heat exhaustion and heat stroke. But what are the differences, and what are the symptoms to look out for?
Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke
Heat exhaustion happens when you spend too much time in the heat. If these symptoms happen to you, head inside to cool down and drink plenty of water.
- Light-headed
- Dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale, and clammy skin
- Nausea
- Weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
Heat stroke is much more dangerous, and can be deadly. If someone is suffering from heat stroke, immediately contact 911. Look out for these symptoms.
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Red, hot, dry skin
- High body temperatures
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Loss of consciousness
The main difference to look out for is sweating. If someone isn't sweating, they could be experiencing a heat stroke.
Experts recommend taking frequent breaks in the shade, wearing light and loose-fitting clothing, and drinking plenty of water. It's best to avoid alcoholic beverages on very hot days.
Of course, sunscreen is also important. Doctors recommend sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and say you should reapply at least every two hours.