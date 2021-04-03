How fat is Memphis? (spoiler alert: very)

New national ranking about fattest cities in America does not reflect well for Memphians.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — First, the good news. Memphis is not the fattest city in America. The bad news? Memphis is the second fattest city in the United States.

According to a new ranking by WalletHub.com, Memphis ranked only behind the metro area of McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, as the second fattest city in the United States.

Here’s what WalletHub.com said about their rankings.

“Americans are some of the most overweight people in the world, not just stereotypically but statistically too. In fact, over 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese. Such a finding should come as no surprise, though, considering the huge availability of fast-food and increasingly cheaper grocery items that have negatively altered our diets. Unfortunately, the extra pounds have inflated the costs of obesity-related medical treatment to approximately $190.2 billion a year and annual productivity losses due to work absenteeism to around $4.3 billion.

Being obese is bad for a person’s health in general, but it’s especially dangerous during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it increases the risk of serious symptoms and may even triple the risk of hospitalization, according to the CDC.

Certain places are more responsible than others for tipping the scale in favor of bad health, though. To identify them, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. Our data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.”

