Memphis non-profit helps men overcome addiction with employment, job training

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Midtown Memphis, a non-profit is helping men reclaim their lives from addiction one cup of coffee at a time. Adult and Teen Challenge of Memphis recently opened a patio space for the Cozy Café, a small coffee shop in Midtown.

“We just recently opened this café in partnership with the Memphis Medical District,” said Director of Development Ben Jared. “Trying to bring some different energy to Midtown.”

Men in their year-long drug and alcohol recovery program work as baristas, roasting, brewing, and selling coffee. Every cup sold helps fund the non-profit’s decades-old recovery program. The program includes housing, education, Christian workshops, and job training.

“Addiction is a huge problem all over the country. But anyone that's been in Memphis has seen it affect the community,” said Jared.

It’s Joshua’s third day at work. Joshua is currently enrolled in the non-profit drug and alcohol program. Just like the Columbian blend he roasts and brews almost daily, this job is his fresh start. Months ago, Joshua’s drink of choice was alcohol.

“It started off as an occasional drink on the weekends. It became an everyday thing and then it turned into multiple times a day sort of a thing,” said Joshua. “I was about to be homeless, I had no one else to turn to because every bridge that I had, had been pretty much burned to the ground. I was at the point where suicide had crossed my mind, so that for me was rock bottom.”

When he finally reached out for help, Adult and Teen Challenge of Memphis stepped in. Joshua’s been sober for more than four months.

“I'd say we have an average of 30 guys in the program at a time,” said Jared.

The Cozy Café is just one of many outreach programs current or graduated participants can serve.

“We trust the students to facilitate our enterprises day to day, they learn work experience through that, because a lot of guys come in here and have never worked before,” said Jared.

Every cup of coffee you buy here, hot or cold, helps someone in recovery. The Cozy Café is located at 1340 Madison Avenue open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10-4pm.

Editor’s Note: Joshua is currently enrolled in the Drug and Alcohol Program with Adult & Teen Challenge of Memphis. For safety reasons while enrolled in the program, he did not share his last name with Local 24 News.