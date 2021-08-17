Memphis Veterans Administration performs first case of Micra Pacemaker in Tennessee and VA

“Because micra is placed right inside the heart, it is blood 24/7 - 365, and there is no chance of an infection.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors at the Memphis Veterans Administration are a part of groundbreaking technology. They have the world's smallest pacemaker and have successfully completed a surgery on a veteran.

Let's head into surgery at the Memphis V.A. to learn about micra. Ever heard of it? Micra is the world's smallest pacemaker. Dr. Indranill Basu Ray says it's a gamechanger.

"Absolutely, it's a game changer. When you put in a normal pacemaker, somebody who is immunocompromised or somebody who has an ongoing infection or somebody who has sepsis - these patients they have bugs in the blood," said Memphis VA Director of Cardiac Research Program Dr. Indranill Basu Ray.

"That could lead to death because wherever you have an infected device inside your body that's highly dangerous, and it causes a large number of patients to die," said Dr. Basu Ray.

"Because micra is placed right inside the heart, it is blood 24/7 - 365, and there is no chance of an infection," said Dr. Basu Ray.

Micra is a leadless pacemaker. It's implanted directly into the heart. So, what's the advantage to you at home that need one? According to Dr. Basu Ray, it's less invasive. Micra is placed in the heart via a vein in the leg. The procedure requires no chest incision and unlike conventional pacemakers does not create a scar or bump under the skin. It's also self-contained within the heart. It eliminates potential medical complications arising from a chest incision and from wires running from a conventional pacemaker into the heart. And it's small. Micra is 93% smaller than conventional pacemakers. It's about the size of a large vitamin capsule.

“There is a large number of patients out in the community both veterans and non-veterans who are a good candidate for micra," said Dr. Basu Ray.

For most patients, the micra design translates to fewer medical complications and fewer post-implant activity restrictions.