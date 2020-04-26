Mid-South coronavirus live update: Shelby County health department reports more than 90 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department announced 95 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death Sunday.

Authorities say cases are now up to 2,133 from the 2,038 cases reported on Saturday.

The additional death now brings the total of deaths to 45 in Shelby County.

According to Shelby County health officials, 995 people have recovered from the virus.

In their research, the highest number of cases, 396 range from people ages 35 to 44.

As of Sunday, the Tennessee Health Department reports a total of 9,667 COVID-19 cases.

MISSISSIPPI:

The Mississippi Health Department now reports 193 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths.

As of Sunday, DeSoto County reports 263 cases and 4 new deaths.

ARKANSAS:

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk