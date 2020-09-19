Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 178 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths for a total of 30,135 cases and 442 deaths in the county.

As of Saturday, 421,087 have been tested and 28,111 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 942 news cases of COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths for a total of 181,439 cases and 2,216 deaths in the state.

Health officials state that 2,621,091 have been tested, 706 hospitalized and 164,982 have recovered.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 655 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths in the state.

Officials say the state’s total is now 93,087 cases and 2,809 deaths.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 5,354 cases in the county.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 74,082 COVID-19 cases in the state.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reports a total of 1,842 cases in their county.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

