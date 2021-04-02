x
Mississippi board says medical marijuana regulations to be in place by July deadline

They also say it's unclear how soon marijuana might be available to patients.
JACKSON, Miss — Members of the Mississippi Board of Health say regulations for a medical marijuana program will be in place by a July 1 deadline. But they also say it's unclear how soon marijuana might be available to patients.

Aug. 15 is the deadline for the state to start issuing licenses for dispensaries and cards for patients. 

Board of Health member Jim Perry said Wednesday that people cannot grow plants for the program before being licensed. Then, regulators will test the medicinal strength of the plants. 

Another board member, Dr. Luke Lampton, says he wants to limit out-of-state corporate involvement in the Mississippi program.
