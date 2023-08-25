How playing pickleball can help improve your health

Experts said pickleball helps with your physical health by improving hand-eye coordination, balance, and agility.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Pickleball is gaining popularity across the U.S., with more than 36 million Americans playing the sport.

Now doctors are chiming in about pickleball's benefits to people’s health.

The paddle sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, and gives a player a good cardio workout.

Anyone of any age can play. And because pickleball is not a solitary sport, healthcare workers said the social aspect of the game is one of the biggest benefits.

"I've actually been beat by nearly twice my age before,” said Beth Trouy, outpatient supervisor for physical therapy at St. Francis Hospital. “It's humbling but it teaches you that there's so much strategy to this game and that's what makes it so much fun. Because someone older can beat someone a lot younger if they've learned the skill of the game."