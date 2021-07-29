St. Jude urges parents to make sure children & teens are up to date on ALL vaccines

Because of COVID-19, there's been a significant drop in vaccinations for illnesses like HPV, whooping cough, and meningitis for school-age children.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the state of Tennessee is back to promoting childhood vaccines, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is calling on parents and communities to get children caught up on doses for preventable diseases.

Because of COVID-19, there's been a significant drop in vaccinations for illnesses like HPV, whooping cough, and meningitis for school-age children - especially teens.

With the new school year coming up, it's important for kids to be up to date on those vaccines.

"Tennessee's poorest children are definitely at risk, and those local data show steeper declines in vaccinations for children who are publicly insured,” said Dr. Heather Brant, St. Jude HPV Cancer Prevention Program. “And the pandemic has really intensified inequities among Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, those who live in rural areas, sexual minorities, and medically underserved adolescents. And so, all efforts to reach those populations are incredibly important."

Local health clinics and physicians will start reaching out to families with children behind on recommended vaccinations.