How to talk with children about the Texas mass school shooting, according to a Mid-South psychologist

ABC24 brought two mothers together with a Memphis area psychologist to answer questions on how to put their children at ease.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Mid-South parents remained rattled and uncertain of how to put their children at ease Wednesday, one day after a mass shooting inside a Texas elementary school.

The issue is especially timely since mental health experts say kids may have more nightmares, abrupt mood swings, and intrusive thoughts after such a tragedy.

"It's painful. It scares me to even send my child to school," Elaf Abidi said.

"I am terrified. I am terrified to send my children to school," Rachel Spiotta added.

Dr. Paige Pirkey, a psychologist, offered solutions to those parents.

"If we want to to provide a safe space for our kiddos, we ourselves have to feel safe," Dr. Pirkey said. "Expressing to them that it is OK to feel this way and that we will get through this together - Mommy and Daddy no matter what - and that you are safe."

Spiotta asked Dr. Pirkey what is the best age to address the issue to children, including evacuation reminders.

"Maybe for a three-year-old, four-year-old, probably not as helpful for them - right. They don't have the cognitive, right. But in middle school and older, what is a balanced approach?" Dr. Pirkey added. "You just have to decide your best inner wisdom, your intuition of what's best for you, your family, and your children."

The psychologist also recommended keeping an open dialogue and open lane of communication with your children.