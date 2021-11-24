Why doctors say you should not vape melatonin to go to sleep

“You're actually putting yourself in more danger with the other chemicals that are in the substance than with the melatonin that's in there.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You've likely heard about the growing popularity of vaping, often times as an alternate to smoking cigarettes. Now there's a new trend: vaping melatonin to help you go to sleep.

Some doctors say it's actually more dangerous to ingest melatonin this way, compared to taking a gummy or pill. That's because our body isn't designed to absorb the hormone through our lungs.

“A lot of times, the problem with melatonin vaping, you don't know what it's mixed in with. Those chemicals can damage your lungs, etc. and it doesn't make your body absorb it any faster,” said Dr. Kimberly Brown. “You're actually putting yourself in more danger with the other chemicals that are in the substance than with the melatonin that's in there.”