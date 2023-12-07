Sunday marks a year since '988' launched, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

In Tennessee, the Lifeline received around 21,000 calls during the first six months — an increase of around 500 calls per month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On July 16, 2022, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline became more accessible. People across the U.S. could call 988 to access the Lifeline, connecting with someone who would speak with the caller about anything on their mind.

Around a year later, leaders at the Lifeline said they have seen an increase in calls in Tennessee. They said they received around 500 more calls per month, and around 21,000 calls during the first six months after the 988 phone number launched.

The organization also said they received almost 10,000 text messages sent to 988 during the last half of 2022 in Tennessee.

Starting in the fall, school districts with ID cards will also start printing the 988 phone number on the back, as part of an expansion of the Save Tennessee Students Act. The act required the number to be included on ID cards for students between sixth grade and 12th grade.

Schools will also need to publish at least one other hotline number for mental health crises, as well as the social media usernames for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Lifeline also has an extension for veterans with mental health issues. Any veterans who call the Lifeline can press "1" to connect with someone who can provide help tailored to their experiences.

"The current system was only able to respond to 85% of calls, 56% of texts, and 30% of chats, which is unacceptable. Every call missed could be the end of someone's life," said Jeremy Harrell, the CEO of the Veterans Club, based in Kentucky.

In East Tennessee, every call or text is directed to a call center in Oak Ridge. Employees there said the number of calls and texts has gone up. They said they receive around 600 calls a month and around 2,700 text messages.

"The biggest surprise, so far I think, is how much the text is being used. We actually sometimes get texts from school. You know, some will want to be in-between classes. They're like, 'I just need to talk to someone to be heard for a few minutes.' And it's amazing," said Scott Payne, who works at the Contact Care Line.

We want you to know that if you are in distress, we care. Suicide is preventable. It is not a solution to any problem. We ask you to reach out and call the Lifeline, where professionals can help.

People can also reach out to the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. It is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 865-584-9125.