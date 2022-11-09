How to stay safe during active shooter situations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the city of Memphis recovers from a week of horrific violence, many are wondering how to protect themselves both now and in the future.
"We always try to prepare people for the unexpected," Bennie Cobb, a former law enforcement officer and firearm safety trainer, said.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has some key points to remember during any active shooter situation.
When in a public setting, DHS recommends always being aware of your environment and any possible dangers.
"Now is the time if you're running a business or organization, if you haven't, to engage in some kind of emergency preparation," Cobb said. "You want to plan, you want to prepare and you want to practice."
In addition to DHS’ run, hide, fight strategy, for businesses faced with a threat—if the threat is outside of a building, these businesses should activate prepared plans.
This includes ensuring all entrances are locked and/or secured while calling for law enforcement. If a threat is inside, it is encouraged that the plan is activated for an orderly evacuation.
"Once you get that plan for what you want to do then you prepare that plan for execution," Cobb said. "The planning and preparation is no good if you don't practice on it. You have to practice over and over again. Everybody has to know what the expectation is, what you are supposed to do—what the response is going to be."