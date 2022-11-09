How to stay safe during active shooter situations

ABC24 spoke to a former law enforcement officer and firearm safety trainer about how you can best prepare and keep your family and business safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the city of Memphis recovers from a week of horrific violence, many are wondering how to protect themselves both now and in the future.

"We always try to prepare people for the unexpected," Bennie Cobb, a former law enforcement officer and firearm safety trainer, said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has some key points to remember during any active shooter situation.

When in a public setting, DHS recommends always being aware of your environment and any possible dangers.



"Now is the time if you're running a business or organization, if you haven't, to engage in some kind of emergency preparation," Cobb said. "You want to plan, you want to prepare and you want to practice."

In addition to DHS’ run, hide, fight strategy, for businesses faced with a threat—if the threat is outside of a building, these businesses should activate prepared plans.

This includes ensuring all entrances are locked and/or secured while calling for law enforcement. If a threat is inside, it is encouraged that the plan is activated for an orderly evacuation.