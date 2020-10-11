Vanderbilt report: COVID-19 death rate twice as high in Tennessee counties without mask mandate

And the death rate is up to four times higher in some counties compared to those which began early masking.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Vanderbilt research finds the Tennessee's COVID-19 death rate is at least twice as high in counties that do not require people to wear masks.

As you know, Gov. Bill Lee has not issued a statewide mandate and instead is leaving it up to individual counties to decide.

"There is a very clear difference. Those that never adopted a mask mandate saw very stark increases in death rates and they continue to see those increases," said Vanderbilt researcher Melissa McPheeters.

McPheeters said the numbers very clearly show in counties where mask mandates are in place, it makes a difference.

NEW: Our latest report on #COVID19 in #Tennesseee adds a layer to our previous work looking at mask requirements across the state.



Now, we look at deaths in areas where mask requirements were adopted early in July, later in August, and never adopted. https://t.co/rRkg8mjkYb pic.twitter.com/77yo6hVQB2 — Vanderbilt Health Policy (@VUHealthPol) November 10, 2020

The Vanderbilt Department of Health policy report divided counties into three groups - those that were early adopters of a mask mandate, late adopters, and those counties that have never adopted a mask requirement. A graph shows not only is the death rate twice as high in counties where no mask mandate exists, it's four times as high when you compare it to counties that began mandating masks early on, like Shelby County.

The report said as of November 10, 63% of state residents live in areas where a mask is required, and 37% in areas where no mask requirement is in place or has expired.

"When you truly divide it up in that way, you can see it's not just about rural and urban. It's about what we're doing and how we are addressing this infection," said McPheeters.

Across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Local politicians have called on the governor to enact a statewide mask requirement. It's believed this report will add pressure.

"If the governor does not choose to issue a mask mandate, I would hope that every mayor would do so," said McPheeters.

McPheeters said if a mask mandate is put into place, it would take some time to see the effect. But given the sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations, doing nothing could be disastrous.

"I always tell people it's like turning a really big ship. We have to know where we are going. We have to see we are heading toward an iceberg. And we have to turn early enough to make that difference," said McPheeters.