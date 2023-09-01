Memphians voice their opinions on MPD in DOJ meeting

“They cut on and off their body cameras whenever they feel like it,” one Memphis resident said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis residents, including the family of Tyre Nichols, expressed the Memphis Police Departments ‘excessive force’ and a ‘lack of qualifications’ through their frustration at the Department of Justice’s community meeting at the National Civil Rights Museum Wednesday evening.

This comes just seven months after Tyre Nichols’ death sparked protests across the city, and just one month after the DOJ launched its investigation into the city and the police department.

Many said they are concerned about the number of police officers in the city. One man said he feels the department is focusing more on quantity than quality.

“They cut on and off their body cameras whenever they feel like it,” one resident said.

Lillie Wilborn, a Memphis native, attended on behalf of her father.

“I’m here to let people know that because of the zip code that you live in, we do get treated differently,” Wilborn said. “My father is the 91-year-old man that was detained in South Memphis a couple years ago. He was body slammed, thrown against the car. He’s 91 years old.”

Wilborn said it happened during his daily walk around the neighborhood. After the incident, she said her father stopped going on walks. He died just a couple years later.

She’s now speaking with the DOJ in hopes of getting him the justice she feels he never got, alongside many other Memphians.

“It doesn’t matter if the officer is black or white. In fact, in some instances, when the officer is Black and the person they are encountering is Black, it is presumably worse,” resident Theryn Bond said.

Attorneys with the Department of Justice listened, took notes and assured they’d reach back out to residents who’s stories they need more information on as they investigate.

City leaders expect the investigation to take up to two years and the DOJ said this isn’t the end or even close. Attorneys in charge said they’ll be back and will keep an open line of communication with residents.