KPD: SWAT shoots and kills man after he pointed a gun at officers

KPD said the suspect pointed a gun at officers, which led to shots being exchanged. The man was hit and later died from his wounds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after SWAT officers shot and killed him after he pointed a gun at them while serving a warrant in South Knoxville.

According to KPD, it happened at the 2962 Sevier Avenue just before noon near Knoxville Fire Station No. 10.

KPD said its Special Operations Squad arrived to serve a search warrant at the home when they encountered an armed man.

Police said the man pointed a gun at officers, and an exchange of gunfire followed. The man was hit by gunfire at least once.

Police said they tried to render emergency aid to the man, but said the efforts were unsuccessful and the man died. No officers were hit by gunfire or hurt in the incident.

KPD said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office called the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said it is leading the investigation into the shooting and is not identifying any officers involved, which is standard procedure. According to the TBI, KPD was assisting agents with its Drug Investigation Division and the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force with an investigation by executing the search warrant.

The TBI said the details of how the situation escalated are being investigated.