Memphis Police said the crash happened on Winchester Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and six other people are injured after a Tuesday night crash near the Memphis International Airport, Memphis Police said.

On Tuesday at 9:24 pm, officers responded to Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane regarding a three-vehicle crash.

Officers located seven victims with injuries who were all taken to area hospitals, where one woman later died.