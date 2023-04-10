$10,000 of jewelry stolen from Cash America Pawn in Frayser, police say

MPD said that rings valued at $10,000 was stolen from the Cash America Pawn on Frayser Boulevard on April 5.

Rings whose worth was valued at $10,000 was stolen from the Cash America Pawn on Frayser Boulevard on April 5, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded shortly after 2 p.m. and were told that two men worked together to pull off the heist.

MPD said they were told that one man entered the business and asked to look at jewelry. Police were told that an employee proceeded to help that man before a second man, in an orange outfit, distracted the employee.

Police were then told that the first man reached over the counter and grabbed an entire tray of rings before leaving the business. Both these men were seen leaving together in a gray Chevy Impala with no tags on the vehicle, according to MPD.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left at this number.