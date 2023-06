MPD said officers arrived at I-40 bridge at 5:45 a.m. Friday, June 30. MFD said no one was transported to the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department (MFD) and Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a car fire on I-40 bridge Friday morning.

There may be traffic in the area.