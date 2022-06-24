x
Alcorn County Sheriff's Office, MBI searching for missing elderly man

Foye Wade Davis was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 300 block of County Road 343 in Alcorn County walking north.
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing elderly man with a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Foye Wade Davis, 77, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 300 block of County Road 343 in Alcorn County walking north.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said he was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a checkered short sleeve shirt and brown New Balance tennis shoes. He also had a bridal-colored Boxer dog with a choke chain and metal leash.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office at 662-286-5521.

