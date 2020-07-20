An Arkansas man is behind bars for shooting a woman in Mississippi over the weekend

OXFORD, Miss — A woman was shot Saturday night behind a business in Oxford, Mississippi Saturday night.
According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 9:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Highway 314.
The victim was treated by paramedics on scene, then she was flown to a nearby hospital.
Derek Jones, 36, from West Memphis was caught as he was leaving the scene.
Jones is in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance before a judge on two charges of Aggravated Assault and one charge of Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault.