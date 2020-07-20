An Arkansas man is behind bars for shooting a woman in Mississippi over the weekend

A woman was injured Saturday after being shot in Oxford, Mississippi.

According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 9:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Highway 314.

The victim was treated by paramedics on scene, then she was flown to a nearby hospital.

Derek Jones, 36, from West Memphis was caught as he was leaving the scene.