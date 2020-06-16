Are you proud to be an American?

Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom takes a look at the results of a new Gallup poll in his Ransom Note.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our nation is sick, sad, scared and angry, and it's reflected in a new Gallup poll on how many of us say we're proud to be Americans.

The percent of Americans "extremely proud" is at its lowest point since Gallup started asking the question in 2001 – 42%. Same with those who say they're "very proud" – 21%.

15% are moderately proud, 12% only a little proud, and 9% are not at all proud.

Even among Republicans, usually the most likely to be extremely proud, saw the largest year to year decline - more than independents and Democrats - whose numbers were already low.

It was the first time whites saying they're extremely proud fell below 50%, women at their lowest level ever at 34%, and repeated with every age group and education level.

We are facing a trifecta of trouble. No country's been hit as hard as the U.S. with this pandemic. We're facing the worst recession in almost 100 years, and social unrest over racial injustice.