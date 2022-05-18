Here's a first step if you're looking for a job in the Mid-South| The Jobs Jobs Jobs Hiring Fair is filling more than 100 open positions

The Mid-South Minority Business Continuum said several employers will be present at the job fair.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

The Mid-South Minority Business Continuum (MMBC) is hosting a job hiring fair at 409 S Main St. Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MMBC said it will hold onsite interviews for several entry level, experienced level, and senior level positions at various companies. The continuum is looking to help employers fill more than 100 open positions.

The workforce industries that will participate in the job fair includes:

Construction

Marketing

Transportation

Professional Services

Information Technology/Services

Security

Staffing Services

Janitorial Services

Manufacturing

According to MMBC, several employers featured in the job fair offer on the job training, as well as competitive pay and benefits.

MMBC also said food trucks will be available onsite.

MMBC helps businesses by connecting suppliers with large corporations in the Mid-South.

To register for the job fair, applicants can visit the Jobs Jobs Jobs registration site on Eventbrite. Those interested an also call 901-525-6512.