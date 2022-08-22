Two Memphis students win national Bank of America internship to lead by example in the Bluff City

All summer Shawn Meng and Shreya Ganesh worked with New Memphis learning the behind the scenes processes of how businesses operate.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two local high school students were named Bank of America Memphis student leaders for 2022, winning summer internships that helped them learn just how business is really run.

The program works to help students enter the workforce. Shawn Meng and Shreya Ganesh were chosen among 300 students across the country.

All summer they’ve worked with the organization New Memphis learning the behind the scenes processes of how businesses operate, raise money, secure relationships with corporate sponsors, and all the ins and outs.

To qualify for the internship, Shawn organized an 80-volunteer, $6,000-plus flood protection enterprise to serve White Station High School and its community. Shreya has a passion for education, and has worked with local non-profits like Coalition Z Memphis.

To apply for the program you must live in Shelby County, be a junior or senior in high school, and be involved in the community.