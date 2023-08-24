Clarksdale, MS, commissioner dies after illness, mayor announces

The City of Clarksdale announced Commissioner Ken Murphey's death Thursday.

CLARKSDALE, Miss — A city official for Clarksdale, Mississippi, has died after a brief illness, Clarksdale's mayor announced Thursday.

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy announced the death of City Commissioner Ken Murphey, who died Wednesday after a brief illness, the mayor said.

"On behalf of the mayor's office and members of the commissioners from all four [city administrative] wards, we want to express our condolences to Commissioner Murphey's wife, Meg, and his daughter, Kate," Espy said in a statement. "Ken is going to be sincerely missed. He had an incredible impact on our city.

"Ken was a lifelong resident and tireless community champion who continuously went above and beyond for his hometown. His passion for serving others and improving quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. He touched so many throughout his remarkable life and we will never forget his contributions to making Clarksdale the best it can be."

Espy ordered flags across the city to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Murphey, and asked residents to keep Murphey's family in their prayers.