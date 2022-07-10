Collierville Citizens Police Association raising money for injured officer

The officer who was injured is in critical, but stable, condition, CPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police Department said it is taking donations to support one of its officers who survived life-threatening injuries after being run over while in pursuit of a suspect.

CPD said the donations can be made directly through the nextdoor link found at the bottom of the page on their website or by mailing a check.

The incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 2:30 a.m.

According to the affidavit, the Collierville Police Officer spotted Keith Houston’s vehicle because TBI investigators believed the car was connected to a shooting that happened in Shelby County.

Houston allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatened to kill her, which is what led to the officer’s pursuit.

As the officer walked toward Houston’s vehicle, the suspect allegedly sped toward the officer, hit him with the vehicle, which caused the officer to land on the hood of the car.

Once the officer fell off the hood, Houston allegedly ran over the officer as he was laying on the ground.

Houston was arrested later that day.

Houston was charged with criminal attempted first degree murder, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, domestic assault and bodily harm, reckless endangerment, and stalking.

Houston’s bond was set at $150,000.