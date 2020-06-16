Shelby County Mayor upset over budget cuts: Commissioner Van Turner talks about what happened

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says this could cut vital programs and put jobs at risk.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is more than a little upset about several budget votes Monday: votes he says could cut vital programs and put jobs at risk.

Commissioners are working to pass a budget, which the law requires by July 1.

Harris said the commission voted to approve $3.2 million in cuts to emergency preparedness, and took $2.6 million from the Shelby County Fire Department. He says public health will have to get by with $481,000 dollars less, and says another $65 million was cut from the 5-year plan for school construction.

In a fiery tweet, the mayor also accused the commission voted of blowing the county's fund policy, calling that reckless. He added the ominous comment that the votes “mean the county doesn't have the money to make payroll later this year.”