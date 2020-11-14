Cyclist hit and killed near Shelby Farms Park identified

Police say the drivers involved in the incident stayed on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/16/2020 - Memphis police have identified the cyclist who died Saturday after being hit by a car near Shelby Farms as Arnold Castro.

According to MPD, Castro and another cyclist were standing on the south side of Walnut Grove waiting to cross the street in the crosswalk to go into Shelby Farms when a Ford Taurus, going west on Walnut Grove, turned left, hitting an eastbound Toyota Scion. The Scion spun out of control and pinned Castro against a pole.

The other cyclist was also hit by the car and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

-------------------------

UPDATE: Memphis Police says one biker has died from their injuries. The second victim remains in critical condition.

--------------------------

Two bike riders have been critically injured after a reported crash outside of Shelby Farms Park Saturday.

Memphis Police say the pair were riding their bikes when a vehicle struck them at the intersection of Walnut Grove and Farm Road.

The riders were taken to Regional One in critical condition.