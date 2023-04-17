Disaster recovery center in McNairy County to open at Latta Theater

The theater will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. It will continue those hours from Mondays through Saturdays. On Sundays it will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a site dedicated to help McNairy County residents who were affected by tornadoes and storms will be welcoming visitors at The Latta Theater on 105 West Court Avenue.

Those who wish to update their existing (Federal Emergency Management Agency) FEMA applications or learn about other available assistance are encouraged to stop by.

The theater will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. It will continue those hours from Mondays through Saturdays. On Sundays it will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After a major disaster declaration, 10 Tennessee counties were designated for FEMA "Individual Assistance." This means that residents who had uninsured or underinsured damage or losses from March 31 to April 1 can apply for FEMA assistance.

Designated counties include Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne County.

It's not necessary to visit a disaster recovery center to apply for FEMA, but FEMA suggests people file a claim with their insurance company or agent before applying for assistance from FEMA.

FEMA lists ways that those affected by storms can apply for assistance:

Using the FEMA app

Visiting DistasterAssistance.gov

Call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Daylight Time daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, click here.

As Disaster Recovery Centers open across western Tennessee, you may decide to visit any recovery center to get help. To find one near you, click here.