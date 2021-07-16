Doctors say vaccines are historically safe

Over the years, most vaccines have raised questions about health risks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since 1796, scientists have been working on vaccines and other forms of medical treatment to keep people healthy.

Two of the most recent vaccines are chickenpox and HPV. Chickenpox was licensed in 1995. HPV in 2006. Also, in 2006, the hepatitis vaccine was recommended for all children.

“The chickenpox vaccine and the HPV or Gardasil vaccines are some of the things that we recommend that kids get,” said Dr. Michael Green.

Dr. Green, a pediatrician, says those vaccines prevent viruses and could potentially save lives.

“But when you think about HPV vaccinations, this is a cancer-preventing shot,” said Green.

Like most meds, those vaccines have associated health risks.

“For instance, when the chickenpox vaccine first came out, we saw some kids that were getting a light case of chickenpox,” said Green.

The COVID vaccine is now available to kids 12 and up, but many parents raise concerns.

Deborah Harris is a mom of a fifteen-year-old boy.

She believes his immune system is strong enough to fight COVID-19.

“I think his immune system should basically be one that should fight off whatever is going on right now.

The thing that scares me the most because it's experimental. He's a child. He's 15,” said Harris.

Dr. Green says he believes the COVID-19 shot is safe.