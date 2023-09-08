MLGW says it could take 'several hours' to restore power in downtown Memphis

An ABC24 crew said they have seen the power outage affecting everywhere from Riverside to B.B. King Blvd. and Union to Vance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Light, Gas and Water officials said it could take several hours to restore power after an outage Friday morning in downtown Memphis.

MLGW’s outage map as of 12:15 p.m. Sept 8, 2023, only showed an outage affecting one to 10 customers downtown. MLGW said the outages downtown are primarily underground and cannot be tracked through the outage map.

An ABC24 crew said they have seen the power outage affecting everywhere from Riverside to B.B. King Blvd. and Union to Vance, including all businesses and traffic lights in the area.

MLGW said there are several crews on site assessing the situation, but they don't have an estimate for how long it will last.

Customers can report outages by calling 901-544-6500 or with the MLGW app.

MLGW also said its community office in downtown Memphis would be closed for the remainder of Friday.

We are aware of the power outage downtown and are investigating the cause. We appreciate your patience while we work to restore power. #MLGW # MLGWNews — MLGW (@MLGW) September 8, 2023