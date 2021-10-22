Drive-thru health fair to offer free flu shots, mammogram education

Methodist South will offer a free drive-thru health fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A drive-thru health fair in Whitehaven this Saturday will offer free flu shots and distribute important health information for community members.

The health fair, hosted by Methodist South, will also operate a blood drive for Vitalant.

During the health fair, people can receive information on-site to schedule free mammograms a service always provided by Methodist South but being highlighted for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Methodist's Nursing Officer Ptosha Jacksons said health fairs make it easy and convenient to get checked. She said it also can be life-saving.

“I had a friend who went on site to a mammogram community fair and she actually was diagnosed at one of the community fairs so that’s why I’m more passionate about it," she said.

Methodist South Hospital Hosts Drive Through Health Fair

WHAT: Health Fair Drive Through at Methodist South Hospital

WHEN: Saturday, October 23

9 a.m. to Noon

WHERE: Methodist South Hospital

1300 Wesley Drive, Memphis

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Free family-friendly drive through health fair event with health education information, free healthy snacks, free t-shirts, flu shots sponsored by Walgreens while supplies last and a Vitalant Blood Drive. Flyer attached. For more information, please call 901-516-3580.