Driver faces charges after deadly hit and run near Germantown Parkway

Porter now faces charges of DUI and vehicular homicide. He is expected to be in court at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man is facing several charges after police say he hit and killed a pedestrian on Germantown Parkway.

A witness told police that Stephen Porter was driving recklessly. Porter then hit and killed Jeremiah Dean near Walnut Grove Friday night.

Investigators say Dean was attempting to cross the street outside the crosswalk.

Porter admitted to police that he was drinking and did not know what road he was driving on.