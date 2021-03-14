Ethics report finds Commissioner Edmund Ford violated Shelby County charter

Shelby County Commission Edmund Ford Jr. is involved in a conflict of interest involving a nonprofit.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - One commissioner is in hot water after an ethics report found that he violated the Shelby County charter following a conflict on interest.

But another commissioner says not so fact, don't rush to judgement.

"The issue was not a secret to us," said County Commissioner Van Turner. "We knew that the issue was out there. It was not a surprise."

Commissioner Turner is speaking on the conflict of interest involving Commissioner Edmund Ford Junior.

According to the Commercial Appeal, an attorney reported that ford did not disclose business relations he had with nonprofit Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South.

Ford also did not recuse himself from voting on a $450,000 grant to the non-profit, but left the room once the vote was called.

"There's a technical aspect to what's going on and then there's this aspect of intent," said Turner. "I think Commissioner Ford walked out the room and so his intent was to recuse from the vote and not vote on a matter which he may have an interest in."

Turner said Ford would be facing a difference scenario had he actually voted on the item.

"Him relying on his long years of experience as a city councilman may not have transitioned over to how we have to handle things on the county commission side."

According to the ethics report Junior Achievement spent $45,000 on technology from E&J Computers, a business Ford owns.

"We shouldn't rush to judgment, the fact that of the matter is that Commissioner Ford did walk out the room and took steps to not vote on the matter," Turner said.