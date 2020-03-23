Facts Not Fear: The Mid-South's update on COVID-19 cases

The United States total, as of Sunday night, is 33,276 cases and 417 people have died from COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of Sunday night, Tennessee has 505 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus.

66 of those cases are in Shelby County.

Sunday afternoon, Vanderbilt University confirmed a second person has died from COVID-19.

Mississippi has 207 positive cases as of Sunday night, with 18 in DeSoto County.

One person has died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

Arkansas has 165 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There is at least one case in Crittenden County.