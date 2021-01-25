Fire Museum of Memphis student voucher program extended

One parent and one child from a Mid-South area school will be allowed to visit the museum for free.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fire Museum of Memphis is extending its student voucher program thanks to a $10,000 grant from the International Paper Foundation.

The student voucher program began last October as part of a grant from Shelby County Government.

The grant will allow families to visit the museum safety in a sterilized environment while social distancing.

One parent and one child from a Mid-South area school will be allowed to visit the museum for free tour.

“We’re exceptionally pleased that International Paper has seen the need for students to still be able to come to the museum and learn important lifesaving lessons,” said Kimberly Crafton, executive director of the museum. “Students will be able to learn how and when to call 9-1-1, how to get out and stay out in case of a fire, the history of the Memphis Fire Department and many more important lessons.”

As part of the tour, students will get to drive a virtual reality fire truck, learn firsthand what a fire looks like in the FedEx Fire Room, learn how to spot fire hazards in their home and play an arcade game where they can put out a LED fire.

“International Paper is proud to support this program because it not only provides lifesaving education to families in our community, but it aligns with our commitment to support critical community needs, including education and disaster relief,” said Dynisha Woods, community engagement coordinator, International Paper. “Our children are so important to the future of our community, and this is one more way we can support their success.”