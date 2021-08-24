Free groceries, meals and a grocery shop: How a Raleigh organization is tackling food insecurity

For The Kingdom is a year-round camp for kids, which is also doing year-round work to feed its community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With pockets of north Memphis being a food dessert mixed with poverty, food insecurity is high for many families. For The Kingdom is trying to be a solution to that.

For The Kingdom, a year-round camp, has become much more during the pandemic.

They provide free hot meals to kids and community members in need nearly daily. They also hosted a once-a-month free grocery giveaway during the pandemic.

Now, they're taking that free grocery giveaway to two days a week. Every Tuesday and Thursday people can pick up free groceries between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at their location at 4100 Raleigh-Millington Dr.

They also offer daily hot meals at their location for pick up too - Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Executive Director Torrey Bates said they want to get more fresh food into the hands of people, and keep them out of gas stations.

"It’s sad for me personally," he said. "When you’re riding down the street and you see families walking back from the gas station with things they can’t carry - number one - but you know the price of milk is going to be like $4.99 as opposed to somewhere else."

We’re here to serve Raleigh and one of our favorite ways of doing so is by FEEDING you! 🍗 When you sign up for our... Posted by For The Kingdom Memphis on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Work is also currently underway to have a grocery shop of their own on the property.

Near the entrance of the FTK campus, three shipping containers have been welded together for what will be the Exodus Marketplace. The Exodus Marketplace will serve as a grocery shop, juice and learning/connection hub for little to no cost for community members.

Bates said they've partnered with local farmers who will help keep it stocked with fruits and vegetables.

So far, Bates said they've reached 90% of their fundraising goal. They hope to have it open in time for Thanksgiving.

When it does open, it will similar to a co-op grocery, unheard of then in the community.

“Where families will have a membership card," Bates said. "They’ll be able to take that membership card that they scan at the door and come in and find what you need in our coolers or in our kitchen right now.”

For The Kingdom is also bringing the food directly to the community. They partnered with local Shelby County Schools, where at the end of the day they will set up outside and hand out free dinners and snack packs to kids heading home.

To support FTK's feeding efforts, click here. Bates said for $8 they can feed a kid for a week.