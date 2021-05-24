President Biden to host George Floyd's family at White House on one year anniversary of his death

On the one-year anniversary of his death, members of George Floyd's family will meet with President Biden at the White House.

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden will welcome members of George Floyd's family to the White House on Tuesday, one year after he died.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes, while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. His death sparked months of nationwide protests focused on systemic racism and a renewed debate over police reform in the U.S. Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd's death.

The meeting will be private. The White House said Biden wants to have a "real conversation" with the family.

Today marks one year since the death of #Houston native #GeorgeFloyd.

Several emotional tributes are expected to pour in today -- including a balloon release in Third Ward.

Here's a recap of what's changed since his murder & what's happening today to honor his life. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/DUY399aeDj — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 25, 2021

Floyd's daughter Gianna, mother Roxy Washington, sister Bridget Floyd, brother Philaenes Floyd, brother Rodney Floyd, brother Terrance Floyd and nephew Brandon Williams will be there.

Biden's plans to host Floyd's family come, however, as talks focused on the police reform bill named after Floyd — the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — have stalled on Capitol Hill. Biden had previously set the anniversary of Floyd’s death as the deadline for the bill’s passage and left much of the negotiations up to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, but there’s been little movement on the legislation in recent weeks.