Germantown residents: Don't drink the tap water!

After a fuel leak during the current power outage, Germantown officials said the city’s tap water should only be used for flushing toilets, for now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City of Germantown said Thursday afternoon that residents should only use tap water for flushing toilets for the time being.

City officials said they received reports of a strong odor from the city’s tap water Thursday morning (July 20, 2023) and began investigating a cause. They said about 2:45 p.m., they found that during the current power outage, a generator being used to power the Southern Avenue water treatment facility was leaking diesel fuel into an underground reservoir.

The Germantown Fire Department and other agencies are working to resolve the situation, but for now, officials said Germantown residents should not eat, drink, or wash with the tap water.

A time frame for when the water will be okay for all uses again has not been determined.