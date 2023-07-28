Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. holds kids camp, talks Marcus Smart trade, motivation for next year

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year says the Grizzlies first-round playoff exit is fueling his offseason workouts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — More than 200 campers turned out for Jaren Jackson Jr.'s kids camp Friday morning at P7 Sports.

The Grizzlies forward has wanted to hold the event for years, but COVID concerns prevented it.

"Now we're back outside and everyone can have fun," Jackson said. "I want everyone to find what they like within the game. Showcase it. Showcase each other. And just have a blast."

As the campers awaited Jackson's arrival, some sat quietly while others could barely contain their excitement. Some even flew in for the event. Denis Tricoche and his wife, Tyheka, made the trip so their son, Daniel, could participate.

"We're coming from Puerto Rico, all the way to Memphis, Tennessee," Tricoche said. "We are huge Jaren Jackson and Grizzlies fans."

Jackson was in his element running drills, shouting and high-fiving with the kids. At one point, he blocked the shot of a camper wearing his jersey.

Jackson has a reputation to uphold now that the Grizzlies have another Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart.

"I texted him immediately like, 'This is crazy, bro," Jackson said, remembering from the day the trade news came out. "To have another guy that just won DPOY on our team? That doesn't happen very often or ever. But I know what he brings to Boston. I've been seeing it before I was in the league and it's crazy."

Jaren heads to Vegas next week for Team USA training camp ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup. But all that's fueling him these days is the Grizzly-sized chip on his shoulder from Memphis' first-round playoff exit last season.