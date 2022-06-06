Tennessee Governor signs executive order to increase school safety

Governor Bill Lee has signed Executive Order 97, which aims to improve school safety amidst mass shootings.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The unsettling tragedy that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas left Americans across the country disturbed and on high alert, and now Governor Bill Lee is making changes to increase school safety in Tennessee.

Governor Lee issued an executive order that he said will evaluate school security protocols and law enforcement responses for handling active shooter scenarios.

The executive order will also provide resources that will allow law enforcement, teachers and parents to improve school security practices, Governor Lee said.

“Tennessee has built a firm foundation with our practical approach to securing schools, recognizing crisis and providing confidential reporting of any suspicious activity,” said Governor Lee. “This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue.”

The mass school shooting that ripped Uvalde, Texas apart was the the largest mass school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012, and the incident left people all over demanding change.

What does the executive order require for law enforcement?

According to the executive order, the Department of Commerce & Insurance (DOCI) must review the current law enforcement training standards that are used handle incidents involving active shooters and determine where improvements can be made.

Recommendations and suggestions must be submitted to Governor Lee with an evaluation report by July 1.

The order also requires the DOCI to evaluate the use of armed security guards in non-public schools, and it requires DOCI and the Department of Homeland Security to report the need for active-shooter training for armed guards.

What does the order require for schools?

The executive order requires schools to tighten up in several areas.

According to Governor Lee’s order, local school districts in Tennessee must publish an updated School Safety Plan Template by July 1.

Governor Lee’s executive order also requires each public school to complete an annual school security assessment.

The school safety plan states that local school districts must identify its specific struggles with school safety, detail its spending on building security and additional school safety initiatives that are meant to improve or mitigate the identified struggles with school safety, and designate a single point of contact for school safety matters for each individual district.

The order also instructs Tennessee state agencies to provide guidance to local school districts by completing regular audits to school safety plans, whether audits are completed remotely or through random in-person verification visits from state officials.

How does the order make parents feel safe and informed?

Governor Lee said that “parents need to have full confidence that their children are safe at school.”

In the executive order, Governor Lee said parents will be given an engagement guide that gives parents clear instructions of how to report dangerous or suspicious activity through an app called SafeTN.

The guide is also said to provide parents with mental health resources for their children.

Parents need to have full confidence that their children are safe at school, and thankfully, Tennessee has built a firm foundation with our practical approach to securing schools, recognizing crisis and providing confidential reporting of any suspicious activity. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 6, 2022