High school football, final scores of week 1

The first Friday of high school football season ended with multiple blowouts across the midsouth.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Central 49, Cordova 7

Collierville 61, Raleigh Egypt 0

Freedom Prep 50, Manassas 0

Houston 49, Ridgeway 14

White Station 17, Melrose 8

Dyer Co. 39, Crockett Co. 13

Dyersburg 49, MLK Prep 0

Bartlett 22, PURE Athletic Alliance 20

Briarcrest 58, Booker T. Washington 0

Brighton 38, St. Benedict 0

Fayette Ware 47, Chester Co. 45

Kirby 24, Millington 18

McKenzie 46, Huntingdon 28

MUS 39, Arlington 10

Obion Co. 34, Gibson Co. 20

Sheffield 32, Bluff City 8

South Gibson 24, Lexington 21

Tipton-Rosemark 47, Halls 0

Trezevant 20, Hillcrest 14